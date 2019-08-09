Belcher man busted on warrants after running at sight of deputy

BELCHER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Belcher man wanted on outstanding warrants is behind bars after his odd behavior caught the eye of a deputy who wasn’t even looking for him Friday morning.

According to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Cindy Chadwick a man, identified as 26-year-old Richard DeWayne Thomas, started running after seeing a deputy pull into the driveway of a home on Gamm Rd.

Thomas then ran inside a neighbor’s house and hid. He did not have a weapon and no one was hurt.

Chadwick said the deputy was at the home on an unrelated civil matter and Thomas likely ran off because he knew he had two outstanding warrants.

Thomas was later booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the outstanding warrants for Simple Robbery and Motor Vehicle Theft. He was also charged with Resisting an Officer.

