HOUSTON (CW39) — As the seasons change, so does the flavor of ice cream and Blue Bell is doing just that. Salted Caramel Brownie is coming to store shelves near you. It’s a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.

Blue Bell



Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year, no matter what the weather is outside. Our new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream is the perfect flavor to usher in the cooler temperatures. There are big chunks of soft brownies in every bite. The caramel swirl has a hint of salt, and it complements the chocolate brownies perfectly. Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell

Blue Bell also says it has created a delicious recipe for a Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream Pie made with

its new flavor. Find out how to make this treat along with many others at the company’s

official Pinterest page, pinterest.com/bluebellicecream, or on its website, bluebell.com/recipes. Salted Caramel Brownie is also available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Also, now in stores from Blue Bell is Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream. The flavor is a delicious

strawberry ice cream swirled with a refreshing lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon flavored flakes. It

is sold in the pint and half gallon sizes. For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores

visit www.bluebell.com.