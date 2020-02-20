Bossier City sees increase in 2019 crime rate

See Something, Say Something: Crime Stoppers increases maximum rewards for crime tips to $2,000

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The annual crime statistics for 2019 in Bossier City resulted in an increase of overall reported crimes compared to 2018.

According to crime statistics received from BCPD Thursday morning, the police department answered 106,780 calls for service in 2019.

Numbers show reported incidents in the major crime categories of armed robbery and aggravated assault decreased in 2019, while numbers increased in rape, burglary, and theft.

(SOURCE: Bossier City Police Department)

These crime statistics are based on the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program’s Part One Crimes categories which represent major crimes.

The number of homicides reported in 2019 includes two that are classified as justifiable or non-criminal homicides.