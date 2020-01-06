Boy swallows AirPod

(NBC News) – A much-coveted Christmas present landed a young Georgia boy in the hospital.

An X-ray shows the popular and pricey Apple AirPod inside the 7-year-old Atlanta boy.

Kiara stroud says her son had the longer end of the wireless earbud in his mouth and accidentally swallowed it.

Stroud says the AirPods were paired with her son’s phone when he choked and swallowed one.

The boy will be okay, but the situation serves as a warning for parents about the increased risks of children swallowing objects like this as wireless wearables become smaller and more affordable.

Read more: https://on.today.com/35t2M6H