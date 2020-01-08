Burger king testing plant-based breakfast sandwhich

Don't Miss

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — Burger King is testing a plant-based Croissan’wich at some locations.

After the fast-food chain’s meatless impossible whopper’s big success, the restaurant is now targetting the first meal of the day.

The ‘Impossible Croissan’wich’ has eggs and cheese on a croissant coupled with a plant-based sausage patty from impossible foods.

Burger King said the meatless menu options have been key in bringing in younger customers.

The ‘Impossible Croissan’wich’ is only available for a limited time. But if it does well you can expect a nation-wide roll-out.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories