(KTAL) – A traveler in Texas caught a hit and run on camera when a car carrying large wooden planks sideways hit a road sign and another vehicle.

The person who took the video says it happened over the weekend on Loop 363 in Temple, Texas.

She says she saw the car driving on the side of the road with 12-foot 2 x 4s running through the back seat windows.

“At first I laughed but then my laughter quickly turned into worry when I saw the car approaching a line of cars,” the witness said. “I knew the driver was going to hit the sign and when he hit the SUV with the wood.”

And still, the car kept going.

“I thought he would stop but he didn’t. He kept driving to get away. The SUV that was hit chased down the driver with the lumber in the video to get the license plate number.

The driver continued to drive along the highway, closely followed by the SUV that they hit.

The witnesses said the driver of the SUV told them that Temple police had a suspect for her to identify but had no other updates.