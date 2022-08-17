WATERTOWN, Ct. (WFSB) – A car was stolen outside a Shell gas station in Watertown, Connecticut, on Sunday, August 14, after the vehicle was left running with the keys inside, according to the Watertown CT Police Department.

This footage posted to the Watertown CT Police Department’s Facebook page shows a car stop next to the parked vehicle before both cars take off within seconds. “The vehicle was stolen in approximately 7 seconds,” the police department said.

According to the post, another car had been stolen from CVS on Saturday, August 13, under similar conditions.

“Please do not leave your keys in your vehicle, lock your doors and be aware of your surroundings. Suspects are waiting in parking lots for someone to leave their vehicles running unattended,” read a caption accompanying the footage. According to local news reports, the police said there has been a drastic increase in stolen motor vehicles in the area.

Video credit: Watertown CT Police Department via Storyful