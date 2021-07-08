Cara the Python has been found!

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Cara, the 12-foot Burmese Python that slithered out of her enclosure at the Blue Zoo Aquarium inside the Mall of Louisiana Monday morning, was found safe early Thursday morning, according to a representative with the Blue Zoo Aquarium.

A video of crews finding Cara can be found below courtesy of Blue Zoo Aquarium:

Video Credit: Blue Zoo Aquarium

Crews found the snake in a ceiling wall early Thursday morning.

The snake was taken to be checked out at the LSU Vet School.

Officials haven’t said how the snake escaped her enclosure.

This is a developing story.

