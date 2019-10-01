Caught on camera: Catering cart goes berserk on airport runway

CHICAGO (CNN) – A catering cart caused utter chaos at Chicago O’Hare International Airport Monday until an American Airlines employee saved the day.

Dr. Kevin Klauer, an osteopathic physician, caught video of the cart’s crazy circular ride on the tarmac while waiting for his flight to Tennessee.

Crazy event at ORD. Heads up safety move by a ramp worker! pic.twitter.com/SQi5zB0Ooz — Kevin Klauer DO, EJD (@Emergidoc) September 30, 2019

American Airlines says the problem was the truck’s accelerator that got stuck. The out-of-control catering truck nearly struck an airplane before a quick-thinking employee rammed it with another vehicle.

There were no injuries reported.

One flight ended up getting delayed for about 10 minutes.

