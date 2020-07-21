Cheez-It and wine box combo returns

(NBC News) – The Cheez-It and wine box that had everyone talking last year is back.

This year’s limited-edition box offers a brand-new, summer-ready combination: Cheez-It white cheddar & house wine rosé.

The duo will be available online for $29.99 at OriginalHouseWine.com beginning at 1 p.m on Thursday while supplies last.

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.