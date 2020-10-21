NWLA’s Chimp Haven featured in National Geographic in Disney+ docuseries

KIETHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Keithville’s Chimp Haven is partnering with National Geographic to introduce a new six-part documentary to animal lovers through the Disney+ streaming platform.

Chimp Haven is located in Northwest Louisiana right outside of Shreveport. In fact, Caddo Parish donated the land the 200-acre forested sanctuary is sitting on.

Due to the pandemic, the chimpanzee sanctuary is not allowing visitors. Amy Fultz, the Director of Behavior and Research, says invasive research on chimpanzees ended in 2015.

As the sanctuary grows and expands, Fultz says families can watch the docuseries to get an inside look at the daily life of the chimps.

“Please watch ‘Meet the Chimps’ and see a little bit about what’s going on in your own backyard. In terms of the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary and meet some of the personalities that are your neighbors,” said Fultz.

Fultz says she’s excited that Chimp Haven will soon have an additional 100 chimpanzees.

The documentary is available now on Disney+. Viewers must have a subscription to watch.

Keithville, Louisiana – Nope leaping across the moat in Flora’s group forest habitat. (National Geographic/Chimp Haven/Karalee Scouten)

Keithville, Louisiana – Riley resting in a hammock clutching a Freisbee. Riley is in Slim’s Group. (National Geographic/Chimp Haven/Karalee Scouten)

