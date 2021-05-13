Chocolate Lovers Rejoice: Blue Bell releases new flavor

BENHAM, Texas (BRPROUD) – A new Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor is here, at least for a limited time.

The Texas creamery announced its Chocolate Sheet Cake ice cream flavor Thursday, and it gives folks a Texas-sized amount of chocolate to enjoy. It’s a milk chocolate ice cream base mixed with pieces of chocolate cake, chopped pecans, and a swirl of chocolate icing. It’s a dessert inside another dessert, basically.

The new flavor hits store shelves Thursday, and the creamery said it was “inspired by a favorite Texas dessert.” Some recipes refer to the style of chocolate cake as “Texas sheet cake.”

“A sheet cake is simple, but so delicious,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue

Bell. “It is the perfect cake to combine with our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. Sprinkle in pecans, add a swirl of chocolate icing and you have one great-tasting new flavor.”

Blue Bell is also releasing another dessert-inspired flavor: Southern Blackberry Cobbler. Both flavors will be sold in half-gallon cartons for a limited time, and chocolate sheet cake will also be available in pints.