Cockroaches are becoming immune to insecticides

(CNN) – Cockroaches have apparently begun to develop a cross-resistance to powerful insecticides.

Scientists from Purdue exposed German cockroaches to different insecticides and found that the cockroach populations not only developed a resistance to the insecticide they were exposed to but also picked up resistances to other insecticides.

The super-immune insects can then pass their resistance on to their offspring, making it only a matter of time before a given population becomes, essentially, insecticide-proof.

Scientists say the best thing to do is combine preventative measures like sanitation and physical methods like traps and vacuums.

