Dashcam video shows truck nearly hit two people in Iowa snowstorm

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WHOtv) – Dashcam video captured the terrifying moment a truck lost control and nearly hit a man and a state trooper in western Iowa.

The video shared by the Iowa State Patrol was taken from a delivery truck sitting on the side of Interstate 80 near Council Bluffs.

Authorities were assisting with a separate crash when a truck lost control and came barreling toward them.

It created a close call, but fortunately no one involved was seriously injured.

“If you have to be out driving during inclement weather, please remember to slow down and be aware of the road conditions,” the Iowa State Patrol said on Facebook.