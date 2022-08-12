CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD/KTAL) – The young daughter of a fallen Baton Rouge police officer had a special escort to her first day of school Thursday.

Peyton Totty started her first day at the PreK-4 Central Private School with the support of her father’s brothers and sisters in blue, who lined up outside the school to give her high-fives and words of encouragement.

Corporal Shane Totty served as a Baton Rouge City Police Officer and was assigned to the Motors Division (Motorcycles) of the department when he died in February 2019 after his motorcycle was hit while working on an escort detail for a funeral procession.

“Thank you to the Baton Rouge City Police who visited Central Private this morning to walk PK4 student Peyton Totty in for her first day of school. Peyton Totty is the daughter of Catty and Shane Totty,” the school said in a statement released with video of the show of support for Peyton.