Deer with 'two small blunt objects attached to his head' causes a scare at vacant business in Louisiana

Minden Police Association – Used with Permission

MINDEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Officers with the Minden Police Department were called to a reported burglary around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The officers arrived at a vacant business located at 1146 Homer Rd. and “noticed the front window completely shattered and the burglar still inside,” according to the Minden Police Association.

As you can see in the video below, officers took their time entering the building.

As the video shows, the ‘burglar’ was a deer.

The Minden Police Association describes the mammal as having “two small blunt objects attached to his head.”

The deer ran away from the area and was never seen again.

