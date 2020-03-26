Dog so happy during quarantine he sprained tail from excessive wagging

UNITED KINGDOM (KETK) – While the coronavirus has frustrated those who have been quarantined, man’s best friend appears to be okay with the extra attention.
Rolo was so happy that his owner and her family were working from home that he actually sprained his tail from excessive wagging.
The condition is known as “Happy Tail Syndrome” and he can still move it from side to side, but cannot wag up and down.
It seems that our pets are getting the best end of the deal from social distancing restrictions!
