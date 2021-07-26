Doorbell camera catches woman defecating in neighbor’s yard

FISHERS, IN (NBC NEWS) — This woman is called “the pooper” and for good reason, she has been caught on camera defecating on her neighbors’ yards.

Authorities believe they have the culprit that has been leaving her calling card on lawns in one neighborhood in Fishers, Indiana.

Signs were put up saying “no poop zone” and they weren’t there for the dogs.

Neighbors say they believe the woman is a jobber and she would even bring her own toilet paper and discard that in yards.

After some complaints, authorities believe they have the person responsible after she was captured on a doorbell camera.

Police have not revealed her identity, but say she could face charges in the future.