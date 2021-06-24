‘Exorcism in the lumber aisle’: Police escort disorderly people from Home Depot

DICKSON COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Police in Pennsylvania say they broke up an exorcism at a Home Depot store on Monday.

The exorcism in this case was for trees and it took place in Dickson City at the Commerce Boulevard Home Depot. Dickson City Police responded to a call of “bad behavior” occurring in the lumber aisle.

The Dickson City police Facebook page only said there were disorderly people at the store having an exorcism.

Police escorted the people out of the store without incident. No charges have been filed at this time.

