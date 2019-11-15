Family says hoverboard exploded, burned down home

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN)– A Houston family has been left homeless after they say a hoverboard exploded and burned down their entire home. They say it happened in a matter of seconds and they’re only alive thanks to the oldest son’s quick thinking.

Tiffany Jones was at her second Job Wednesday night when her oldest son, Tyree Jones called her panicking, the home was in flames.

“If it would have happened while they were asleep who would have known what would have happened. It would have been too late,” said Tiffany Jones.

He only had minutes to react after his younger brother, Taelen Jones said his hoverboard was crackling.

“We decided to pick it up but then it started sparking more, “Tyree Jones, said.”Next thing you know it exploded in my face the first thing that came to mind was get my brothers out this house.”

The consumer product safety commission has documented over 250 hoverboard incidents involving fires since 2015 and recommends checking for recalls.

“Even though I saw the videos of hoverboards exploding I never thought that mine would be one of those.”

Now the hoverboard mom brought her son Taelen for his birthday this past summer lays here in the home alongside everything else that burned.

“The whole mattress caught fire in five seconds then the whole ceiling. The whole ceiling caught fire. All I know is if I would have went to sleep I could have lost my brothers that night,” Tiffany Jones said.”I’m so proud of him.”

For now, the family is staying at a hotel and counting their blessings. A gofundme account has been set up for Tiffany Jones and her family.