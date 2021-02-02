Firefighters dive into icy water to save couple from sinking truck

(NBC NEWS/WVIT) — Firefighters in Stamford, Connecticut rescued a man and woman Monday after their truck became submerged in icy water.

The woman was standing in the bed of the sinking truck when crews arrived; the man was trapped inside the cab.

Firefighters wearing cold weather suits were able to swim nearly 40 feet out to the truck as one of the fire department’s 100-feet tower ladder trucks was positioned as close to the water’s edge as possible, swinging its ladder out over the ice and water.

Read more: http://bit.ly/3tjXgQZ

