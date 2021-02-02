Firefighters dive into icy water to save couple from sinking truck

(NBC NEWS/WVIT) — Firefighters in Stamford, Connecticut rescued a man and woman Monday after their truck became submerged in icy water.
The woman was standing in the bed of the sinking truck when crews arrived; the man was trapped inside the cab.
Firefighters wearing cold weather suits were able to swim nearly 40 feet out to the truck as one of the fire department’s 100-feet tower ladder trucks was positioned as close to the water’s edge as possible, swinging its ladder out over the ice and water.
Read more: http://bit.ly/3tjXgQZ
Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.