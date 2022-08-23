BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A South Bossier dog will live to fetch another day, thanks to the quick actions of firefighters responding to a mobile home fire Monday evening.

According to the South Bossier Fire Department, firefighters called to the home on Highway 157 just before 6 p.m. and arrived to find flames and smoke coming from a single wide. While the firefighters fought the flames and searched the home, they discovered a dog named Delta in her kennel.

Firefighters brought the lethargic dog outside and gave her oxygen.

SBFD responding to structure fire. (Source: Southbossierfire.com)

Fire engine one, two, and four on the scene. (Source: Southbossierfire.com)

Delta rescued by South Bossier Fire Department. (Source: Southbossierfire.com)

Firefighters were able to contain the fire after saving Delta. According to the fire department, the investigation found electrical issues caused the fire. The fire was confined to one room but caused smoke damage across the home. SBFD says crews were able to salvage property from the fire before wrapping up.

SBFD noted Delta was happily running around and back to her normal self as they headed out.