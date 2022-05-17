SLIDELL, LA (WGNO) – Students at Slidell High School had a surprise visitor on campus Tuesday, wishing them well in their first week of exams.

A four-and-a-half-foot alligator made its way onto the school grounds at about 10 a.m., according to the Slidell Police Department.

Police said Resource Officer, Bridie Stevens, was alerted of the situation. Along with Resources Officer Sergeant Jeff Kahrs, she was able to contain the gator with a 30-minute standoff until Slidell Police Animal Control arrived.

Animal Control Officer Emily Spohrer safely captured the alligator and turned it over to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries. Slidell PD said it was released back to the wild.

Police said no students were in danger during the incident because of the precautions taken.