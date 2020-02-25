Get free pancakes today from IHOP

(NBC News) – It’s National Pancake Day and IHOP is back with a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

Donations collected will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities.

But IHOP is upping the ante this year, With a “Pancakes for Life” sweepstakes.

This National Pancake Day, you could strike it rich! Pancake rich, that is. Come in Tuesday, February 25th, for a free short stack and a chance to win Pancakes for Life. pic.twitter.com/KuOK2TTnbS — IHOP (@IHOP) February 19, 2020

This year, IHOP and its franchisees aim to raise more than $4 million for its national charity partner, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and other local charities including Shriner’s Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

