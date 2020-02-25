Get free pancakes today from IHOP

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – It’s National Pancake Day and IHOP is back with a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

Donations collected will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities.

But IHOP is upping the ante this year, With a “Pancakes for Life” sweepstakes.

This year, IHOP and its franchisees aim to raise more than $4 million for its national charity partner, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and other local charities including Shriner’s Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories