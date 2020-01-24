Grambling marching band reveals exclusive sneakers developed by adidas

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University has revealed two exclusive sneaker designs developed by athletic apparel partner, adidas Originals, for the students of the World Famed Tiger Marching Band.

According to the press release, the new Grambling State adidas sneakers came just days before the band goes head-to-head against seven other top-ranked HBCU marching bands in the 17th Annual Honda Battle of the Bands Invitational Showcase.

“Throughout our partnership with adidas, they’ve continued to demonstrate a deep understanding of the unique needs of our athletes, including the Band. The sneaker design perfectly reflects the originality, imagination, and pride that comes with being a Grambling State Tiger,” Director of Bands at Grambling State, Dr. Nikole Roebuck, said in a statement released by the university.

According to Grambling State, one of the adidas designs displays the University’s official colors, black and gold, with a bold accent of red laces, the Grambling athletics logo on the ankle, and the Grambling State Tiger logo on the tongue.

The other sneaker design has a classic feel with an all-white palette and features the Grambling State Tiger logo on the ankle.

In the release, Martin Lemelle, Executive-Vice-President states “Students are at the heart of all partnerships and led this creative project. Student leaders from the Band and the Orchesis Dance Company were invited to a marketing focus group with adidas executives to assist in designing the shoe last spring. It’s rewarding to see their creativity realized through the release of this unique product.”

According to GSU, adidas continues to celebrate the vibrancy of Black culture and partner in ways that advance HBCUs, including the recent partnership with the DTLR HBCU Tour.

In 2019, the HBCU-forward Beyoncé invited Grambling State’s Marching Band to perform at her private activation party for the partnership between adidas and her athleisure line, Ivy Park. Months later, Grambling State’s campus hosted an adidas MakerLab experience where University homecoming attendees created custom adidas apparel items.

“We appreciate that our partners at adidas engage our students with meaningful experiences,” he continued with “Investments like this help position them for increased visibility on the world stage and expose them to unique career options in sportswear industry, ”said Grambling State President Rick Gallot, who formerly played percussion and guitar in the World Famed Tiger Marching Band in a statement released by the university.











Exclusive Sneaker Reveal

(Photo: Grambling State University)

The new designs are exclusive to the World Famed Band, however, GSU says a limited supply will be available for auction this spring.

Grambling State fans are encouraged to follow @grambling1901 for updates on the forthcoming auction and more from the adidas partnership.