Halloween comes early for babies at UAMS NICU

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Halloween has arrived a couple of days early for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
The hospital received more than 150 costumes, more than the number of babies in the NICU.
They say no worries, they will save them for next year.
The costumes aren’t only for photos. They are also special keepsakes for their families.
