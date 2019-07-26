Head sewn to torso in ‘Frankenstein manner’ at body donation center

(KPNX/NBC NEWS) — WARNING: SUBJECT MATTER MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME PEOPLE.

New grizzly details are emerging five years after the FBI raided a body donation center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The details recently emerged in an ongoing civil lawsuit against the now-defunct Phoenix-based Biological Resource Center. The company was raided by the FBI in 2014 and closed when prosecutors convicted business owner Stephen Gore of conducting an illegal enterprise.

The company collected bodies of people who died under the guise the bodies would be used for disease research. But instead, the company is accused of carelessly dismembering and storing bodies and selling many body parts to for-profit to entities around the world.

Thirty-three plaintiffs are suing Gore in a case that goes to trial in October.

