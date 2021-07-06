Headed to the Blue Zoo Aquarium today? It’s on lockdown after a python escaped

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Blue Zoo Aquarium is currently on lockdown after a python is believed to have escaped its enclosure inside of the mall.
Here are a few details about the missing snake that were provided by a representative of the Aquarium:
- Her name is “Cara”
- She is a *friendly Burmese Python
- She is frequently handled by employees
- She is also used routinely for educational purposes
- Blue Zoo chose to close voluntarily while they look for Cara
This is a developing story.
We’ll provide more details as they are made available.