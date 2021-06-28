Heisman Trophy winner and Louisiana native buys mom new house

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY through Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Approval by the Heisman Trust will be needed for any usage thereafter or any Commercial usage requests at any point.) Wide receiver DeVonta Smith of the Alabama Crimson Tide poses with the Heisman Memorial Trophy on January 05, 2021 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kent Gidley/Heisman Trophy Trust via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA Pa. (BRPROUD) – “To the world you are a mother, but to me you are the absolute world.”

That is what Louisiana high school legend, Devonta Smith wrote on the Instagram post seen below.

Last week, Smith appears to have surprised his mother with a new house and two cars in the garage.

It has been quite a ride for the most recent Heisman Trophy winner.

Smith became a coveted prospect while at Amite High Magnet School.

From there, Smith took his talents to Alabama where the wide receiver produced almost 4,000 receiving yards.

On Thursday, April 29, the next step in Smith’s journey happened in Cleveland, Ohio.

Smith was picked 10th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Devonta Smith will get his first taste of the NFL regular season when the Eagles play the Falcons in Atlanta on September 12.