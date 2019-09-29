Homeless man reunites with dog

(NBC News) – Nothing beats the bond between a man and his dog.

Memphis Animal Services captured the tearful moment when a homeless man reunited with his best friend.

The man in the video above is named Anthony and is an artist who currently lives on the street.

One day his dog “Bobo” disappeared when he woke up. Eager to find him, Anthony enlisted some friends to help search for the dog.

They created signs and placed them around town. A worker with Memphis Animal Services noticed the sign and got in contact with Anthony.

The two were reunited at animal services. Bobo was happy and healthy and was also able to be neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.