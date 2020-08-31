HUMAN JUKEBOX: Baton Rouge 8-year-old practices to become future drum major at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Is this history in the making?
8-year-old Daylan Spears is practicing to be a future drum major at Southern University.
Anthony Kenney, former Student Government Association President at Southern, says he was out for a run Sunday morning when he came upon this young man working on his future dream.
Kenney posted this video to social media with the caption: “the power and influence of HBCU’s…”
