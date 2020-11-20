Investigators follow a trail of video evidence to track down a killer on ‘Dateline’

Don't Miss
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – Tonight on a new two-hour “Dateline,” a story seven years in the making.

After Todd Chance is murdered, police follow a trail of video evidence as they work to track down his killer.

Andrea Canning speaks exclusively with Todd’s wife, elementary school principal Jenea Chance.

Here is a preview of Andrea Canning’s report:

Look carefully, and ask yourself whether you can trust your own eyes. Is this video of a man? A woman? A murderer?

ANDREA CANNING: Did you think that was the killer in the video?

SARAH CHANCE: I don’t know.

Is it the same person here – and here – and here? Or not? Hard to say. And yet…

ANDREA CANNING: Everything hinged so much on these videos.

TONY LIDGETT: Correct.

‘Everything’ included a murder trial that would be years in the making. And a mystery that began with a body in an almond grove just west of Bakersfield, California.

Watch “Dateline” tonight at 8 p.m. on KTAL NBC 6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss