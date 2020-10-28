It’s a hoax: Facebook post offers free Chick-fil-A gift basket

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Free Chick-fil-A gift basket? It’s a hoax!

Chick-fil-A is currently working to remove a Facebook post advertising a gift-basket to celebrate the company’s 61st Anniversary, according to spokesperson Tiffany Simmons.

A post that was circulating on Facebook stated that the company is “giving EVERYONE who shares & then comments by 7 pm SUNDAY one of these gift baskets.”

Inside the gift-basket was ‘a $35 gift card, “plus surprises that will make your heart flutter.”

Travis Porter, claiming to be the Regional Manager of Chick-fil-A, posted the photo with a link to a coupon to validate their entry.

The Federal Trade Commission found that consumers lost nearly $117 million to scams on social media in the first six months of this year.

Here are ways the FTC offers to protect yourself from these types of online scams: