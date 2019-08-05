SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s time to celebrate all things oysters. It’s National Oyster Day!.

According to a recent survey, the Oyster Po’ Boy is the top sandwich in Louisiana.

Some fun facts: there are more than a hundred species of oysters. Globally nearly two billion pounds of oysters are eaten every year. No word on how many of those are eaten in Louisiana.

And only one out of 10-thousand oysters produce a pearl.

