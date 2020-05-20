It’s National Rescue Dog Day!

(KTAL/KMSS) –- If you’ve been thinking about getting a furry friend, today would be the perfect time to do it.

Wednesday marks National Rescue Dog Day, a day that recognizes the benefits of adopting a dog in need of a home.

According to the ASPCA, 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.

To comply with social distancing guidelines, most shelters are closed to the public and are only doing adoptions by appointment, make sure you call ahead to let them know you are interested in adopting.

Here are some of the shelters in the ArkLaTex with pets available for adoption: