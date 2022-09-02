(KTAL/KMSS) – Tears were shed as Louisiana woman hears late son’s heart beating thanks to the 14-year-old donor recipient he saved.

In Metairie, Louisiana, on May 14 as a woman heard the heart of her late son beating in the chest of the 14-year-old boy who received it.

Footage recorded by Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency shows Maria Peters Clark, whose 25-year-old son, Nicholas, was killed in a car accident in September 2020, meeting Jean Paul Marceaux and his family for the first time.

Clark embraces Marceaux, calling him “handsome” before placing a stethoscope on his chest and exclaiming, “Oh my gosh, it’s so strong” upon hearing his heartbeat.

Jean Paul’s mother, Candace Chauvin-Armstrong, posted about the reunion on Facebook, writing: “Today was one of the most beautiful days of my life!!!!!”

The September 2020 transplant was Marceaux’s second. He developed cardiomyopathy after contracting a virus as an infant. He underwent his first heart transplant at age 2, but about a decade later, that heart began to fail, according to Chauvin-Armstrong.

Credit: LOPA | @lopamakinglifehappen via Storyful