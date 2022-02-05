SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement agencies around the country, including three in Lousiana, have figured out a unique way of clearing their books with the added benefit of helping jilted exes get even.

The “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special,” first offered in 2021 by the Nash County N.C. Sheriff’s Office was specifically written for any scorned lover whose ex had an outstanding arrest warrant.

In addition to offering a free set of “limited-edition platinum bracelets,” the post offered free transportation, a minimum one-night stay in “luxurious” accommodations and “professional glamour shots” posted online.

The “Special” went viral on social media and this year was picked up by law enforcement agencies in Georgia, Massachusetts, the Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Police Department and Louisiana.

In addition to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, who shared the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office’s post on its Facebook page, the Lake Arthur Police also is offering the Special:

Valentine’s Day Weekend Special!

Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car? Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest.

This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious five-star accommodations with professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy. This special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner.

We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don’t blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by! We copied this from a fellow Sheriff and it seems like an excellent program.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

For the most part, the 2021 post received high praise from the public, but

the News & Observer of Raleigh reported others didn’t appreciate the humor. “Nothing like making a joke about other people’s freedom,” posted one commentor.