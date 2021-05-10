Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Severe Weather Outlook

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Severe Weather Outlook

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Lightning sends chunk of Florida highway flying through truck windshield, injuring 2

Don't Miss

by: WFLA,

Posted: / Updated:

(Walton County Fire Rescue photo)

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were injured Monday morning when a lightning strike sent a chunk of pavement flying through a truck’s windshield on a Florida highway.

The crash happened on Interstate 10 around 8:30 a.m. ET Monday.

According to Walton County Fire Rescue crews, lightning hit the highway and caused a chunk of the road to fly through the windshield of a truck.

Photos posted to the fire department’s social media pages show a huge hole in the windshield of a black Ford pickup as well as a shattered rear window.

(Walton County Fire Rescue photo)

Fire rescue officials said both people in the truck were taken to a hospital with injuries. They did not say how severe the injuries were.

“Fortunately, most of the bad weather is past us now, but please be careful out there this morning,” posted Walton County Fire Rescue. “Slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss