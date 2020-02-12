Marshall car dealership steps up to help with Valentine’s Day animal adoption fees

MARSHALL, Texas – Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall has committed to making February 14, 2020, a great day for pet adoptions in Marshall, Texas.

The City of Marshall Police Department’s Animal Control and Shelter and Friends of Marshall Animals will offer Valentine’s Day adoption fees of just $14.

According to a Facebook post, the remainder of each adoption fee will be sponsored by Patterson.

Each adoption includes a $50 voucher toward the total cost of spay or neuter, a $4 voucher toward the rabies shot and the first round of shots.

Animals will be available for adoption at the MPD Animal Control and Shelter at 607 East End Blvd South all day on Friday and at the Friends of Marshall Animals foster event inside of Patterson car dealership from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.