Massive gator takes a stroll

(WBBH/NBC News) A massive gator is getting a lot of attention after taking a stroll across a Naples, Florida golf course.

The gator showed up at Valencia Golf and Country Club after rain from Tropical Storm Eta Wednesday.

Assistant golf pro Tyler Stolting was shocked when he spotted it.

“Out corner of my eye. I had to do a double take,” he says. “I didn’t really know what it was so I tried to get a little closer and then I’m like ‘Woah!’”

Neighbors say the gator is nicknamed Al, and he’s welcome one the course as long as no one gets too close.



“I don’t even think the video does it justice, in person it looked gigantic, it really looks like a Jurassic Park creature,” Stolting says.



