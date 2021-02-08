‘Mattress Mack’ wins $3.6M bet on Bucs Super Bowl win

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t the only big winners at Sunday’s Super Bowl 55.

Texas-based business mogul Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” won this year’s biggest bet — a $3.46 million gamble on Tampa Bay’s victory. The Bucs defeated the Chiefs 31-9

Last week, McIngvale, owner of Houston furniture chain Gallery Furniture, said he’d made the bet through DraftKings based on the unlikelihood of back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

McIngvale, who is also well-known for his philanthropic works, is a noted sports better and previously placed a $3.5 million bet on a Houston Astros World Series win in 2019.

MATTRESS MACK DID IT 🔥



Bet $3.46 MILLION on Bucs +3.5 and cashed it. Legend. pic.twitter.com/bCVnS5QZUJ — br_betting (@br_betting) February 8, 2021

The 69-year-old Texan also offered Gallery Furniture customers the chance to make a bet of their own: customers who purchased $3,000 mattresses could win their money back if a Bucs win came through.

“Tampa Bay is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and led by the greatest football player of all time in Tom Brady, so I’m betting big on the Bucs who have overcome tough matchups throughout this postseason,” McIngvale said last week. “The NFL has only seen eight instances of back-to-back champions and none in the past 16 years, so I like my chances going into Super Bowl LV for this trend to continue.”