SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mega Millions website crashed following Tuesday night’s drawing, but not before the winning numbers were announced.

Tuesday’s jackpot of $830 million was the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. Interest skyrocketed as it continued to climb. The Texas Lottery Commission reported $19,936 in sales per minute by 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Following the drawing, the site crashed for two hours. Visitors were met with Error 1016, an Origin DNS Error, or Error 524, meaning the amount of traffic on the site caused it to crash. It came back online around 12:15 a.m.

DNS error on Mega Millions site following drawing Tuesday (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

The winning numbers are 7, 29, 60, 63, and 66, with a Mega Ball of 15. The Megaplier is 3.

Eight people matched all 5 numbers. One winner in Ohio matched 5 and the Powerball, but there was no jackpot winner this time. The next drawing will be on July 29 at 10:00 p.m. CST. Friday’s estimated jackpot is $1.02 billion with a cash option of $602.5 million.

An anonymous winner in South Carolina holds the current record for the largest jackpot in U.S. history. In October 2018, they won a whopping $1.537 billion dollars.

The odds of winning Tuesday’s drawing were 1 in 302.5 million.