Meteor lights up the night sky over Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (NBC NEWS) — People across Texas saw a meteor light up the night sky and the fireball was caught on camera.

A meteor that was streaking through the skies near Austin last night, was seen by people across North Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

That bright streak, by the way, isn’t actually the meteor, which is really just a space rock. It’s glowing hot air, created as the rock zips through our atmosphere, giving us a glimpse of what we call a “shooting star.”

The meteor eventually explodes from the drag or friction, it hits the atmosphere. Any pieces that survive the explosion and make it to the ground are called meteorites.