Mother wants answers after son is run over by man he is accused of burglarizing

PLAQUEMINE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – A Plaquemine mother wants answers after her son says a man ran over him with his truck.

Some say the man who tried to protect his property from one crime, took it too far by committing another crime.

“I didn’t know when I got the call whether my child was living or dead,” Ciji Phillips said.

Phillips said her son and his friend are accused of breaking into a man’s truck early Saturday morning. The boy says the man then chased them down a street in Plaquemine, running over him.

Phillips said, “I feel like the guy had no remorse for what he did, first of all. I mean, you hit him like he wasn’t a human. You drove over him to the point to where he was in the hospital for days.”

She said her son had ankle surgery and now has a rod, a plate and 13 screws in his leg. He also has several staples in his head. Phillips says her son has memory loss, but it’s too soon to tell if t’s short term or long term.

The man they said did this is Julien Stassi. He’s the brother of both the Iberville Parish Sheriff and the Parish First District Attorney.

The District Attorney sent paperwork Thursday to the Attorney General’s Office to recuse his office from the case. Julien Stassi has not be charged nor arrested.

Phillips said she would ask Stassi one questions.

“Why? Because it was out of rage. You intentionally hit him. You turned around. You basically said, I’m gonna get you n***** so there was rage. You really wanted to, like you wanted to hurt my child. You wanted to kill him. It was anger and the City of Plaquemine is basically covering this up because we know nothing about what happened,” Phillips said.

Late Thursday, the Attorney General’s office said it hadn’t received a recusal yet.

