MUST SEE! New record of simultaneous waterspouts off the coast of Louisiana?

On Thursday afternoon, ELEVEN waterspouts potentially captured at once offshore Louisiana. Lake Michigan currently holds the visual record of 9 occurring at once in a single photo.

The remarkable series of photos below were captured off the coast near the Green Canyon region of the Gulf, about 80-100 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Yesterday, tropical funnel clouds were observed across coastal south Louisiana. Part of the reason? We had slightly cooler air “aloft” or a couple thousand feet above the ground and very warm water temperatures in the Gulf. This contrast of air temperatures likely created ideal conditions for waterspout formation.

📸 Daniel Billiot Jr

Try and count them! It’s beautiful to see from a distance, and remarkably rare!

📸 Lance Geist

📸 Daniel Billiot Jr

Curious about what a video of these picturesque waterspouts looked like? Check it out!

MUST WATCH — Up to TEN simultaneous waterspouts reported offshore Louisiana! 🌪📸Chad Gaspard pic.twitter.com/MV77gS3l7h — Scot Pilie' (@ScotPilie_Wx) August 20, 2020

📸 Daniel Billiot Jr