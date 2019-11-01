National Men Make Dinner Day is Nov. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — The old adage “the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach,” goes hand-in-hand with today’s holiday: National Men Make Dinner Day.

If you identify as a men, then throw on an apron, sharpen those knife skill and create something memorable for yourself, friends or loved ones.

Despite gender roles becoming less rigid in America, there are still some men who were not taught to cook and don’t have confidence in the kitchen. Today is the day to throw all that aside and support men to get in there and whip up something.

Men are encouraged to keep your sense of humor handy along, with your frying pan, and this could be the start of something beautiful… or charred.

Here are a couple of quick and easy recipes to help celebrate men in the kitchen:

Quick Quesadillas, courtesy Campbell’s

Shrimp Chipotle Bowl, courtesy Fit Men Cook

Meatballs with Tomato and Zucchini, courtesy Food52

Meatloaf, Plain and Simple, courtesy Food52

For more on this national holiday, visit National Today.