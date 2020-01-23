National Pie Day: Five fascinating pie facts

(NEWS10) — Apple, pecan, banana cream, pumpkin… Thursday, January 23, 2020 is National Pie Day!

And to be clear, we’re not talking about the mathematical constant Pi (3.14, π). That Pi has its own day, celebrated on March 14. We’re talking about fruit or cream or meat inside a circular crust. Good old fashioned PIE, pie.

In honor of the special day, food and cooking site thedaringkitchen.com tracked more than 50,000 tweets for specific types of pie mentions and hashtags in each state and came up with this map showing the most popular pies in each state.

So cut yourself a slice of your favorite type of pie and enjoy a few fun facts about pie, brought to you by the American Pie Council (APC).