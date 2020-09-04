New Orleans Airport searching for two lovebirds

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Love is in the air!
Specifically in the “Big Easy,” on Friday morning.
The New Orleans Airport is asking for the public’s help to find this lovely couple who decided to get married inside MSY.
The airport would like to extend their congratulations to the couple and give them some MSY swag.
There was a wedding at MSY this morning, and we didn’t get a chance to congratulate this lovely couple. Help us find the bride and groom so we can send them some MSY swag as a wedding gift. pic.twitter.com/8OxjHYHt5E— New Orleans Airport (@flyneworleans) September 4, 2020
