No 9 needed: Kari’s Law goes into effect nationwide on Sunday

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A law passed in Texas four years ago requiring direct dialing for 911 from hotels, campuses, and office buildings will go into effect nationwide on Sunday.

Kari’s Law, inspired by the 2013 death of an East Texas woman who was stabbed by her husband in a Marshall hotel room, requires that callers do not have to dial 9 to get an outside line when calling 911.

Kari Dunn’s 9-year-old daughter was in the room and tried to call 911 from the hotel phone, but could not get an outside line. Dunn died before help arrived.

Texas state lawmakers passed Kari’s Law in 2015. It was passed by Congress and signed into law in 2018 and will go into effect nationally on February 16, 2020.

“No one should need to dial an extra number to call 9-1-1 again!” said a Marshall Police Department Facebook post shared late Thursday afternoon.