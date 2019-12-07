Officer finds razor blade in sandwich

Police in New York City are investigating after one of their officers bit into a sandwich and found a razor blade. (Photo: WABC, Twitter/NYPDShea)

NEW YORK, N.Y., (CNN) — A mistake… Or an intentional act?

That’s what New York police are now investigating after one of their officers bit into a sandwich — and found a razor blade.

Police commissioner Dermot Shea shared an image on Twitter showing a razor blade that an NYPD officer bit into while eating a sandwich, saying there is “…zero tolerance for acts of violence against our police officers.”

“Not good,” said Shea. “Think of a child that could have potentially bit into that sandwich. So we have an active investigation going on as we speak, to determine exactly what transpired.”

According to police, the plainclothes officer in the critical response command ordered the sandwich at Bon Appetit Special Food Store in Bel Harbor on Thursday.

He felt a sharp pain in his mouth and a hard metal object and removed a razor blade. He was treated at the hospital.

The store released a written statement, apologizing to the officer and the NYPD and went on to say, “We are deeply concerned and disturbed by the incident that took place on December 5th. We use a variety of tools to prepare our food, but none should ever be found in any food item meant for customer consumption.”

They say they are cooperating with police in the investigation and are conducting an internal one on their own.

“Was it an intentional act, was it something that slipped in, but at the end of the day, I think that we would all agree that whatever happened here can’t happen again,” said Shea.

So far, no one has been charged in the case.

